2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Finance to release GH¢1 billion to settle debts owed to contractors by the state since 2017, with payments expected to be completed before Christmas.

The President announced this on Sunday, December 21, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Sunyani–Atronie–Acherensua Road Project in the Bono Region. The project is being undertaken under the government’s Big Push infrastructure initiative.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama said he had instructed the Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson, to ensure the release of funds to pay all verified contractors. He added that families of deceased contractors should also follow up to receive payments due to them.

The President noted that government is currently conducting audits to validate outstanding claims, with particular focus on certified works executed in previous years, especially under the former administration.

He urged contractors to promptly submit the required documentation to facilitate payment, stressing that delays would only occur if contractors failed to complete the necessary processes.

“I want to urge contractors to hurry up with their certificates to receive your money. Your money will only be delayed if you are lazy,” the President stated.

President Mahama further assured that funds have been allocated under the Big Push programme to support the resumption and completion of stalled infrastructure projects across the country.

Also addressing the gathering, the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II, welcomed the road project and called for strict supervision to ensure quality workmanship, cautioning contractors against shoddy work.

President Mahama described the Sunyani–Atronie–Acherensua Road Project as critical to the development of the Bono Region and reiterated the government’s commitment to clearing long-standing arrears owed to contractors while reviving abandoned projects nationwide.