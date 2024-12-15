3 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama was spotted personally distributing food packages to church members during a thanksgiving service at the Ringway Gospel Assemblies of God Church in Osu, Accra.

Dressed in an all-white kaftan, Mahama appeared cheerful as he joined his wife, Lordina Mahama, and other family members in handing out the packages to the congregants after the close of service on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The white boxes, which had a printed image of Mahama and a message of appreciation, were joyfully received by the congregation.

The packages included jollof rice, a bottle of water, a can of drink, and other items.

Mahama took the time to personally hand the packages to the church members, who expressed their excitement and gratitude.

During the service, Mahama thanked the church leadership and congregation for their support and prayers throughout his presidential journey.

The event, captured on video and shared widely on social media, has since sparked mixed reactions.

While some netizens were surprised to see the incoming president engage in such a personal gesture, others praised him for his hands-on approach, viewing it as an act of statesmanship.