1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate murder allegations made against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, his lawyer, Tony Lithur said Abronye DC has accused his client, John Dramani Mahama and some members of the NDC of planning to assassinate some members of the NPP.

“My instructions are that in a recording on a TV programme on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra which has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp platforms, Abronye made certain false claims alleging a plot masterminded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to assassinate some NPP personalities including he, Abronye DC, himself…".

Abronye DC is said to have accused Mahama of killing the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Labelling all the statements against his client as false, Mr Lithur said "John Dramani Mahama has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false and for the avoidance of doubt, would like to state that neither the NDC nor him has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired or instructed any person or person to murder or assassinate anybody. Regarding the rather irrelevant and despicable allegation that he killed the late president John Evans Atta-Mills, he would not dignify it with any answer, except to say that the allegation could only have come from an unhinged mind”.

Below is Mahama’s letter to the CID

Ghanaweb