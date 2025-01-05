8 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has officially directed the Parliamentary Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to nominate The Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The decision follows consultations with the leadership of the NDC and underscores Bagbin’s distinguished service to Parliament.

Over the years, Bagbin has served as a Member of Parliament for Nadwoli, held positions as both Minority and Majority Leader, and most recently, served as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Highlighting his extensive experience and leadership capabilities, the President-elect expressed confidence that Bagbin’s stewardship would strengthen Parliament’s ability to effectively oversee and drive Ghana’s democratic and legislative development.

The nomination reflects the NDC’s commitment to bolstering parliamentary governance and fostering a productive legislative environment during this critical period in Ghana’s history.

This announcement was made via an official statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Special Aide to the President-elect, on Sunday, January 5, 2025.