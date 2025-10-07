3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has revealed that the Mahama administration has successfully operationalised three out of five Agenda 111 hospitals that were nearly completed at the end of 2024.

Speaking before the Local Government and Rural Development Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Dr. Amoakohene explained that although the hospitals were commissioned by the Akufo-Addo administration in December 2024, they were not functional at the time due to the absence of staff and hospital beds.

“With the intervention of the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, we’ve been able to operationalise three out of the five that were near completion — namely Twedie, Suame, and Drobonso. Two more are also nearing completion,” he said.

The Regional Minister added that work was progressing steadily on the Oforikrom hospital, which would soon be completed and opened to the public.

He assured the committee that the government remained fully committed to the Agenda 111 initiative, emphasizing that the current administration was determined to complete and put to use all health projects funded with taxpayer money.

“We have not abandoned the projects the NPP left behind. We’re ensuring that once these facilities are commissioned or constructed, they are made fully operational for the benefit of Ghanaians,” Dr. Amoakohene stressed.

The Agenda 111 initiative, launched under the previous government, aims to expand access to quality healthcare by constructing 111 hospitals nationwide — including district, regional, and specialized facilities.

The operationalisation of the three hospitals marks a significant milestone in the Mahama government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure that investments made in health infrastructure yield tangible benefits for communities across the Ashanti Region.