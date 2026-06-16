Mahama heads to abidjan for Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire Cocoa summit

President John Dramani Mahama is set to travel to Abidjan to participate in the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana High-Level Summit on the Future of the Cocoa Economy.

The summit will bring together President Mahama and his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, for bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation and identifying strategies to ensure the long-term sustainability of the cocoa sector.

The meeting comes on the heels of a series of preparatory engagements conducted under the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), a joint platform established to coordinate policies and promote the interests of cocoa farmers in the two leading cocoa-producing nations.

Ahead of the summit, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the CIGCI Steering Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, underscored the importance of the gathering and expressed optimism about the outcomes of the preliminary discussions.

According to Dr. Forson, the engagements have yielded positive results and laid the foundation for stronger measures to protect the cocoa industry while enhancing the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.

He noted that cocoa farmers stand to benefit the most from the decisions expected to emerge from the summit, adding that both countries have reached a common understanding on key issues affecting the sector.

“The cocoa industry will be better protected, and the cocoa farmer will be the ultimate beneficiary,” Dr. Forson stated.

He further described the preparatory meetings as highly productive, saying they had enabled both countries to agree on common positions that would safeguard the interests of cocoa farmers and strengthen the future of the cocoa economy.