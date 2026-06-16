Mahama heads to abidjan for Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire Cocoa summit

Man in a gray shirt speaking at a press conference with multiple microphones at a podium, teal backdrop with government insignia behind him.
By Prince Antwi June 16, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama is set to travel to Abidjan to participate in the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana High-Level Summit on the Future of the Cocoa Economy.

The summit will bring together President Mahama and his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, for bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation and identifying strategies to ensure the long-term sustainability of the cocoa sector.

The meeting comes on the heels of a series of preparatory engagements conducted under the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), a joint platform established to coordinate policies and promote the interests of cocoa farmers in the two leading cocoa-producing nations.

Ahead of the summit, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the CIGCI Steering Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, underscored the importance of the gathering and expressed optimism about the outcomes of the preliminary discussions.

According to Dr. Forson, the engagements have yielded positive results and laid the foundation for stronger measures to protect the cocoa industry while enhancing the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.

He noted that cocoa farmers stand to benefit the most from the decisions expected to emerge from the summit, adding that both countries have reached a common understanding on key issues affecting the sector.

“The cocoa industry will be better protected, and the cocoa farmer will be the ultimate beneficiary,” Dr. Forson stated.

He further described the preparatory meetings as highly productive, saying they had enabled both countries to agree on common positions that would safeguard the interests of cocoa farmers and strengthen the future of the cocoa economy.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    COCOBOD CEO calls for stronger Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire partnership to boost cocoa value
    Business
    New investment law to establish one-stop shop for businesses – GIPC CEO
    Business
    Government Treasury Bills auction records 13.61% oversubscription for second consecutive week
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31