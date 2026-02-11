3 hours ago

President John Mahama has inaugurated a Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy, tasking the body to provide frank, independent and evidence-based guidance to help steer Ghana through its current economic challenges.

Announcing the formation of the group, President Mahama said he was honoured to swear in what he described as distinguished Ghanaians who have accepted the call to serve at a critical moment in the country’s economic journey.

According to him, members of the advisory group bring together expertise across fiscal policy, monetary management, capital markets, private enterprise, academia and the real economy — a blend he believes is necessary to confront the complexity of Ghana’s present situation.

Focus on Debt Recovery and Investor Confidence

The President underscored that Ghana faces tough challenges, including rebuilding from debt distress and restoring investor confidence. He noted that the advisory group’s counsel would be crucial in helping government restore fiscal discipline, attract both domestic and foreign investment, and re-establish Ghana as a serious, predictable and competitive economy.

“This is not simply about recovery,” President Mahama emphasised. “It is about institutional reform, structural transformation, and a permanent reset of our economic governance culture.”

Resetting Economic Governance

The formation of the advisory group comes at a time when Ghana continues to implement reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, following recent fiscal pressures, high inflation, currency instability and debt restructuring efforts.

Observers say the move signals the administration’s intent to broaden consultation and strengthen policy credibility, particularly as government works to rebuild confidence among investors and development partners.

President Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to what he described as writing Ghana’s success story, stressing that economic transformation would require discipline, bold reforms and sustained collaboration between government and the private sector.