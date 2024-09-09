8 hours ago

Flagbearer of the NPP, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has likened his main opponent, former President John Dramani Mahama, to a “reckless driver with bad experience” who should never be allowed near the seat of government.

According to him, former President Mahama, as a driver, failed to steer the country to its desired destination, plunging the nation into “four years of dumsor,” where even teachers struggled to afford “common chalk to teach in schools.”

“These issues make him a very bad driver with terrible experience, and handing the country over to him again will mean we are going back to the old sufferings under his leadership,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

He made these remarks at a special event at the NPP’s National Headquarters, shortly after filing his Presidential nomination forms.

Dr. Bawumia also asserted, “As a humble mate, I have acquired the right experience to help drive the country to a better destination. Giving me the steer means the country will move forward.”

Also, Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin, highlighted the NPP’s selection of Dr. Bawumia, a Muslim, as flagbearer, as a testament to the party’s patriotism and unifying force.

He pointed out that, the NDC has removed all Muslims from influential leadership positions, citing the recent removal of former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu as an example.