7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has launched the first Farmer Services Centre at Takoratwene, marking a major step in the government’s efforts to modernise agriculture under its 24-Hour Economy initiative.

The centre, located in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, is designed to provide comprehensive services to farmers, including mechanisation, input supply, irrigation support, and storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama also announced progress on critical infrastructure projects in the area. He revealed that a 3.6-kilometre bridge over the River Afram has been awarded to a contractor, with construction expected to begin soon.

“Yesterday, my team encountered a challenge with the engine of the pontoon while traveling here, and it took the intervention of some fishermen to assist them,” he recounted.

“I had earlier promised to construct a bridge over the Afram River, and I am pleased to announce that the project has now been awarded to a contractor.”

In addition, the Adawso–Agordeke road has been included in the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme, aimed at improving transport connectivity and easing movement within the district.

The combined initiatives are expected to enhance agricultural efficiency and improve livelihoods in the region.

Mahama has launched the first Farmer Services Centre at Takoratwene, marking a major step in the government’s efforts to modernise agriculture under its 24-Hour Economy initiative.