1 hour ago

Former President John Mahama has met former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

In a Facebook post, the former President indicated that his meeting with Dr. Duffuor was great adding that their discussion was centered on the upcoming 2024 election.

“It was great meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections.

“It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party,” Mr. Mahama stated.

He continued: “Let’s focus on our common goals and aspirations to build the Ghana we want together. Together4Change and for #Victory2024.”

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew himself from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential primaries less than 24 hours before the election slated for May 13, 2023.

He explained that he would not take part in an election that is blatantly fraught with irregularities, regardless of all his efforts to draw attention to same.

Addressing the media in Accra on his move, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said his decision follows wide consultation with his support base nationwide.

He thanked his supporters, especially his campaign team for doing a marvelous job.