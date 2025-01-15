5 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a series of key security appointments aimed at strengthening national security and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Leading the appointments is Prosper Douglas Bani, who has been named National Security Advisor to the President. Mr. Bani, a former Chief of Staff and Minister for the Interior, brings extensive experience and expertise in governance and security to the role.

DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak has been appointed National Security Coordinator, tasked with ensuring a cohesive and strategic approach to the country’s security initiatives.

The President has also named COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd.) as Director of Operations at the Presidency, where he will oversee operational effectiveness in security matters. COP Boakye is renowned for his decades of service and operational acumen.

Additionally, Charles Kipo has been appointed Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), a critical role that focuses on intelligence gathering and analysis to preempt security threats.

These appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to maintaining national security and fostering trust among citizens.