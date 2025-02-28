3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have come under barrage of criticism and mockery on social media, for deciding to cut the sod for the commencement of construction for a new Hajj Village, which has already started since last year.

For whatever reason, the Mahama Government has decided to cut a sod for the construction of the same ongoing project, and the attendance of President Mahama was confirmed in a programme poster shared by the new Hajj Task Force appointed by President Mahama on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Hajj Board.

However, eagle - eyed Ghanaians were quick to see through the strange move and have been quick to express their disapproval of strange sod cutting of a project the NPP government started with evidence of significant progress also shared.

A number of those who commented accused the Mahama government of dishonesty and trying to discredit the Akufo-Addo government of a project it conceived and started last year, with visible progress.

One commentator, Hamdan Abubakar, shared pictures of the ongoing new Hajj Village project, located opposite the Action Chapel, near the present Hajj Village.

"This is the site for the new Hajj Village project. An initiative of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, which the Mahama government wants to steal," Hamdan wrote, in addition to the pictures.

Many others who commented, slammed the Mahama government for trying to steal the project, which was stared by the previous government.

They shared pictures and videos of progress made so far, on the construction of the new Hajj Village complex, which will have offices, a clinic and a mosque.

Meanwhile, immediate past Deputy Transport Minister. Alhassan Tampuli, has questioned the rationale behind President Mahama cutting sod for the commencement of a new Hajj Village.which is already ongoing.

"Did I hear President John Mahama is going to cut sod for a new Hajj Village in Accra tomorrow (Friday)?," Hassan Tampuli wrote on his Facebook page.

"This project has been going on since last year and it is the initiative of the former Minister for Transport, Hon. Kweku Asiamah, with Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Hajj Board as the implementing bodies," he added.

Below are some pictures of the ongoing project, as well as some comments: