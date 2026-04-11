11 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Pamela Graham to serve as Ghana’s next Auditor-General, pending consultation with the Council of State.

The nomination, communicated by the Secretary to the President, has been forwarded to the Council as required under Article 70(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates that such appointments be made in consultation with the advisory body.

If approved, Ms. Graham will succeed Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who is set to retire after reaching the statutory retirement age of 60 on August 1, 2024.

His tenure had been extended under a two-year post-retirement contract.

Widely respected in public finance circles, Ms. Graham is known for her expertise in institutional governance and public financial management, as well as her reputation for integrity and professionalism.

The Council of State is expected to review her nomination in the coming days and advise the President accordingly. If confirmed, she will assume a critical role at the helm of the Audit Service, overseeing public sector audits and strengthening accountability across state institutions.