President John Dramani Mahama has directed an immediate and thorough review, with the possibility of renegotiation, of the controversial contract between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Group/KGL Technology Limited.

The directive, contained in a letter dated December 24, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, instructs the Attorney-General and the Minister of Finance to jointly set up a technical team to scrutinise the agreement.

The decision follows investigative reports by The Fourth Estate as well as preliminary engagements with relevant government officials, which raised concerns about the contract’s terms and its potential impact on state revenue.

According to the statement, President Mahama has ordered that the agreement be subjected to a comprehensive review and, where necessary, renegotiated to safeguard the public interest, ensure value for money, and guarantee full compliance with existing laws, regulations, and government policy.

The review will assess several critical areas, including the legal basis, scope, duration, and financial structure of the contract; revenue-sharing arrangements, fees, commissions, and any exclusivity clauses; and compliance with the 1992 Constitution, the Public Procurement Act, and the National Lottery Act.

It will also examine performance obligations, data ownership, transparency and audit rights, as well as any provisions that could unduly disadvantage the state or limit effective regulatory oversight.

The directive further instructs all parties involved to fully cooperate with the review process by granting the technical team unrestricted access to contracts, addenda, correspondence, financial records, and operational data required for the assessment.

The statement adds that should the review establish grounds for renegotiation, any revised agreement must deliver improved fiscal benefits to the state, strengthen governance arrangements, and align with international best practices.

The Attorney-General and the Minister of Finance are tasked with supervising the review and submitting their findings and recommendations to the President within a specified timeframe.