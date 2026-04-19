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President John Dramani Mahama has announced a series of major road infrastructure projects for Bimbilla and surrounding communities, as part of a broader national development agenda aimed at improving connectivity and stimulating economic growth.

The President made the commitment during a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a 24 hour market in Bimbilla, held under his Resetting Ghana tour of the Northern Region.

Addressing traditional leaders and residents, he assured them that their concerns about poor road networks had been noted and would be addressed through targeted interventions.

He emphasized that Bimbilla and the Nanung area would not be sidelined in ongoing national infrastructure projects, particularly those under what he described as a comprehensive development push across the country.

Key Road Projects Identified

President of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama

In outlining specific projects, President Mahama highlighted several priority roads that are expected to significantly improve transportation within the eastern corridor. Among them is the Bangdili to Tsechagli bridge, which he said would be fast-tracked to enhance access between Zabzugu and Bimbilla.According to him, the bridge project is critical to reducing travel time and improving mobility for residents and businesses operating within the area. He added that the government also plans to undertake the Bimbilla Salaga road, which is expected to open up an important economic corridor.

Further projects include the Kpandai to Salaga road and the Cheriponi Bunkurugu road, all of which are intended to strengthen inter district connectivity and support trade activities in the region. The President noted that these projects form part of a broader effort to expand infrastructure in underserved parts of the country.

The President acknowledged the presence of key government officials at the event, including Alhassan Suhuyini, Deputy Minister for Roads, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways.

He indicated that their involvement underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that road projects are properly coordinated and executed. President Mahama stated that concerns raised by local leaders had been communicated to the relevant ministries and would inform the prioritization of projects.

He assured the community that the Ministry of Roads and Highways would play a central role in delivering the promised infrastructure, working in collaboration with other sectors to ensure comprehensive development.

Nationwide Infrastructure Expansion

President Mahama revealed that the government has made significant financial commitments toward road construction nationwide. He stated that nearly 50 billion cedis has been allocated in the national budget to finance the construction of approximately 2,000 kilometres of roads simultaneously across the country.

According to him, this represents one of the largest road infrastructure drives since Ghana’s independence. He stressed that the projects are being executed concurrently in multiple regions, ensuring that no part of the country is left behind. President of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama

He noted that the scale of the initiative reflects the government’s determination to address longstanding infrastructure deficits and create a more integrated national transport network.

The President reiterated that the distribution of road projects is being carried out in a balanced manner, with every region benefiting from the ongoing investments. He assured residents that Bimbilla and the wider Nanung area would receive their fair share of development.

He explained that improving road infrastructure in the Northern Region is essential for unlocking economic opportunities, particularly in agriculture and trade. Better roads, he said, will enable farmers to transport goods more efficiently and connect local markets to larger commercial centers.

President Mahama emphasized that infrastructure development is a key component of his administration’s broader strategy to reduce regional disparities and promote inclusive growth.

Beyond road construction, the President acknowledged additional concerns raised by community leaders, including issues related to education and healthcare. He assured them that these matters would be discussed with the appropriate ministries to find practical solutions.

He stated that development must be approached holistically, combining infrastructure with social services to improve overall living standards. According to him, the government is committed to working across sectors to address the needs of communities.

Outlook for Bimbilla’s Development

President of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama, exchanging pleasantries with traditional leaders in Bimbilla

The sod cutting ceremony for the 24 hour market in Bimbilla marked a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to enhance local economic activity. The market is expected to complement the planned road projects by providing a platform for trade and commerce.President Mahama expressed confidence that the combined impact of improved infrastructure and expanded market access will drive economic growth in the area. He noted that these initiatives are designed to create jobs, boost local businesses, and improve livelihoods.

He concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to ensuring that development reaches all parts of the country. For the people of Bimbilla, the promised road projects represent a step toward greater connectivity and economic opportunity.