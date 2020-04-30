54 minutes ago

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress H.E. John Dramani Mahama has presented some food items to be shared among ten thousand Muslim households for the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

It comes at a time when Muslims are a week into the 30-days fast, which is being observed amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The presentation was done on behalf of the flagbearer by the General Secretary, Hon Asiedu Nketia on Thursday afternoon at the former's office in Accra.

The items are part of the support by H.E John Dramani Mahama to relieve needy Muslims in this period of fasting at a time when businesses are flaundering following the covid-19 scare.

The annual Ramadan fasting begun on Friday 24th April 2020 and millions of Muslims across the country are taking part in what is one of the pillars of Islam.

The items are to be distributed to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu, the Ahlussuna sect, the Ahmadiya mission, the Shia community, council of Zongo Chiefs and many other Muslim organisations and groups.

They were received by the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator Alhaji Cole Younger and some of his executives including Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar and Alhaji Yahaya Kundow for onward distribution to the various groups.