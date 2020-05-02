1 hour ago

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama says he will establish six Regional hospitals in Ghana when elected during the December polls.

Mr. Mahama noted that the country's healthcare system will be a top priority under his new regime.

Having a digital dialogue on Friday, May 1, 2020, the former President reminded Ghanaians of his track record pointing out some health facilities that his administration commenced before ousted from office in 2016.

Citing the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Bank of Ghana hospital among other hospitals including Polyclinics, Mr. Mahama noted that his government will do more to improve the health sector of the economy.

''Ghanaians die when hospitals completed and ready with a combined capacity of 900 beds have been left standing idle. But for the deliberate slowdown of the operationalization of the University of Ghana Medical Centre and the Bank hospital, the unacceptable no-bed syndrome would not have claimed these precious lives. Talking about the Bank hospital, a rather curious case of that hospital and the international Maritime hospital cannot escape attention. These are ultramodern world-class hospitals built with public funds and yet have either remained shut or under-utilized. Particularly worrying is the abandonment of some major health facilities that have reached an advanced stage of completion by the time we left office.''

Lamenting about the failures of the Akufo-Addo administration, he further accused President Akufo-Addo of neglecting the hospitals that were built under the erstwhile Mahama rule.

''...By early 2016, the Dodowa hospital had been completed and commissioned into use while those at Kumahu, Abetifi and Fomena had reached various advanced stages of construction by the time I left office in January 2017. Whatever the challenges with these projects, they should not have been left abandoned and left at the mercy of invading weeds and reptiles, and in some cases been affected by bushfires.''

In what seemed as campaign message, Ex-President Mahama rehashed his promise to Ghanaians saying ''if elected God willing in December 2020, I will establish a Regional hospital in each of the six newly created Regions. I also indicated that I will ensure the provision of a modern health facility in each district that currently does not have one. As part of my health-for-all agenda, all districts will receive a modern health facility. These facilities will range from Polytechnics to district hospitals. Proper planning requires that we take into consideration location, demography, population and health needs of the area before citing a health facility''.