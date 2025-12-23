2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has used his first Christmas message since resuming office to reassure Ghanaians of his administration’s commitment to economic recovery and improved standards of living.

In a message released on December 23, 2025, the President expressed gratitude to citizens for the confidence reposed in his leadership and highlighted the key focus areas of his government’s “Resetting Ghana Agenda.”

According to President Mahama, the agenda is designed to steer the country towards renewed economic growth, expanded employment opportunities, transparent governance and better livelihoods for citizens.

“We are pursuing the Resetting Ghana Agenda to reposition Ghana for growth, job creation, accountability and shared prosperity,” he stated in the Christmas message, which bore the presidential insignia and festive symbols.

The President outlined plans to rejuvenate the economy, complete abandoned development projects and accelerate infrastructure expansion nationwide, noting that these efforts are aimed at building an inclusive society that works for every Ghanaian.

“As we collectively work to revive the economy, finish stalled projects and extend infrastructure, let us be guided by the hope and unity that the Christmas season represents,” President Mahama added.