2 hours ago

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, shared insights into his longstanding relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama, emphasizing the family's significant spiritual milestones at his church.

In an interview with Keminni Nyamanni Amanor on Hot Issues, Wengam highlighted how the Mahama family celebrated their 15th and 30th wedding anniversaries by renewing their vows at the church.

He also noted that all of the Mahama children were baptized there, reflecting the family's deep ties to the congregation.

Wengam commended Mahama’s active involvement in the church, including participation in the Sunday School and Men’s Ministry, and his occasional preaching during events like Father’s Day.

Reflecting on their decade-long friendship, Wengam described it as warm and personal, involving shared prayers, Bible study, and opportunities to minister to Mahama's family.

He also praised Mahama’s open expression of his Christian faith, recounting how the former president prioritized meeting with his church family after winning the presidency, underscoring the importance of his spiritual connection.