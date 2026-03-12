5 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama signing a document as the President of South Korea looks on

John Dramani Mahama has identified agriculture as a key area of cooperation between Ghana and South Korea, with plans to boost rice production and promote value addition in the cocoa sector.

Speaking during bilateral talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul, President Mahama said the government is prioritising agriculture and agribusiness as part of broader efforts to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on food imports.

He highlighted ongoing collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency under the K-Rice Belt Project, an initiative aimed at increasing rice production in Ghana.

According to the president, rice has become one of the country’s major staple foods, making it essential for Ghana to expand domestic production. He explained that increasing local output would help reduce the volume of rice imports while improving food security.

“Rice has become a staple food in Ghana, and we want to reduce the amount we import by increasing domestic production,” he said.

Beyond rice cultivation, President Mahama stressed the importance of adding value to Ghana’s agricultural commodities, particularly cocoa. He noted that the government is committed to promoting local processing so the country can gain more economic value from its natural resources.

“We want to process more of our cocoa into products such as cocoa liquor and cocoa butter rather than exporting it in raw form,” he stated.

President Mahama added that stronger cooperation between Ghana and South Korea could help achieve this goal by combining Ghana’s natural resources with Korea’s technological expertise and innovation.

“With Ghana’s natural and human resources and Korea’s technology and innovation, we can build a strong win-win partnership,” he said.

He further noted that enhanced collaboration between the two countries could strengthen Ghana’s agro-industrial sector while creating new opportunities for trade and investment.