President John Dramani Mahama has extended heartfelt greetings to Muslims across Ghana as the holy month of Ramadan officially begins.

In a message issued on Friday, February 20, the President, together with his wife, Lordina Mahama, wished the Muslim community a peaceful, spiritually rewarding, and blessed Ramadan.

Describing Ramadan as a sacred season of reflection and renewal, President Mahama encouraged Muslims observing the fast to use the period to purify their hearts, deepen their faith, and draw closer to God. He noted that the month offers a unique opportunity for personal growth and communal harmony.

He emphasised that the true essence of Ramadan goes beyond abstaining from food and drink, highlighting values such as compassion, generosity, self-discipline, and care for the vulnerable.

According to him, the principles embodied in Ramadan—kindness, sacrifice, and empathy—are essential not only for spiritual development but also for strengthening national unity and peaceful coexistence.

The President further called on all Ghanaians to use the holy period to promote love, tolerance, and togetherness across religious and social lines.

“From my family, we wish you a spiritually fulfilling and blessed Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah accept your worship,” President Mahama said.