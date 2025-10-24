President John Mahama has sworn in 37 new High Court judges, urging them to uphold justice, integrity, and fairness in their duties.

The brief ceremony took place at Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, October 23, where President Mahama called on the judges to remain impartial, apply the law without fear or favour, and protect the rights of all citizens. He stressed that a strong and fair judiciary is essential for Ghana’s democracy and economic stability.

Highlighting gender representation, President Mahama praised the judiciary for setting a high standard in affirmative action.

“Even though I am the appointing authority, I want to commend the judiciary when it comes to affirmative action and gender. You are doing far better than the executive,” he said.

He noted that recent appointments, including to the Court of Appeal, reflected significant female representation.

“A short while ago, we swore in Appeal Court judges, and a good number, almost the majority were women. Again, I see that women are well represented here in this batch of High Court judges. Congratulations, and I ask the executive people sitting here to emulate your example,” he added.