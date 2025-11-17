2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s new Chief Justice, officially making him the 16th head of the Judiciary.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, November 17, 2025, days after Parliament overwhelmingly endorsed his nomination.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s appointment follows a distinguished judicial career spanning the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.

He was nominated on September 23, 2025, and has acted as Chief Justice since April 22, following the suspension and subsequent removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Before his approval, he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on November 10, promising open, collaborative leadership and outlining plans to strengthen judicial independence and expand access to justice.

Parliament confirmed his appointment on November 13, with 163 votes in favour and 69 against.

With his official induction, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie now assumes full responsibilities as leader of Ghana’s judiciary, charged with safeguarding constitutional order and ensuring the efficient administration of justice.