John Dramani Mahama has officially assumed office as the President of the Republic of Ghana, marking the beginning of his second term in office after a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

The historic swearing-in ceremony took place at the Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2025, with a crowd of dignitaries, political leaders, and citizens in attendance to witness this momentous occasion.

Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was sworn in by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, affirming his commitment to serve the people of Ghana and uphold the Constitution.

His victory in the December 7 elections was a decisive one, earning him a broad mandate from the electorate, and signaling widespread confidence in his leadership.

The ceremony was attended by various global dignitaries, including heads of state, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations, who all came to congratulate Mahama on his return to office.

The event also saw the official swearing-in of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice President, making history as the first woman to hold the position in Ghana.

As Mahama embarks on his second term, his focus will be on addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment, economic recovery, healthcare, and infrastructure development. His administration aims to foster an inclusive political environment, where every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive.

The smooth transition of power and the peaceful nature of the inauguration serve as a testament to Ghana’s strong democratic practices, reinforcing the nation’s reputation as one of the most stable democracies in Africa.