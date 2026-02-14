6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama is set to deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, February 27, 2026, at the Chamber of Parliament, Parliament House, Accra.

The address, which comes just 14 days away, will see the President present a comprehensive assessment of Ghana’s current socio-economic and political situation, while outlining his government’s priorities and policy direction for the year ahead.

The State of the Nation Address is a key constitutional requirement and a major fixture in Ghana’s democratic calendar, providing Members of Parliament and the general public with insight into the administration’s achievements, challenges, and proposed solutions across critical sectors of national development.

The proceedings will be broadcast live on newsalertgh.com, enabling Ghanaians both at home and abroad to follow the address in real time.