2 hours ago

President John Mahama is set to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, this weekend as part of his ongoing mediation efforts to secure lasting peace in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

President John Dramani Mahama undertook a critical peace-building mission to Bawku and Nalerigu on Tuesday, January 14.

The visit underscored the President’s unwavering commitment to resolving the protracted conflict in Bawku, which has plagued the region for decades.

During his visit to the overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, President Mahama reiterated his government’s dedication to prioritizing peace.

“I just came to appeal to him and his subjects to exercise restraint and patience and trust that we will resolve this matter amicably. So, I’m just appealing to my father that they should exercise patience while I set up the government,” he said.

He also recalled his last briefing with former President Akufo-Addo just before he ended his tenure, highlighting some mediation efforts that were undertaken.

“In my last briefing with Nana Akufo-Addo, before he left office, he briefed me about some mediation efforts that they were undertaking. I wish to be able to discuss it with him and see how we can continue that effort. I know that he and the late Yagbonwura and Otumfuo were the ones who solved the Dagbon problem,” he recalled.

President Mahama emphasized the need to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on January 19, since the Asantehene played an essential role in resolving the Dagbon conflict.

“Nana Addo gave me a hint that Otumfuo has been playing some role, and so I’m supposed to be with Otumfuo on the 19th of this month. So, when I go, it is one of the issues I will discuss with him. Whatever comes out of it, I will inform my father [Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II],” he concluded.