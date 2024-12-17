7 hours ago

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to inaugurate a dedicated committee to fulfil his 120-day social contract with Ghanaians.

Among the initiatives under this contract is Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), a bold anti-corruption drive to investigate allegations of misappropriation, recover state resources, and prosecute offenders.

Addressing members of the Apostolic Fathers during a courtesy call, Mahama expressed confidence in the feasibility of the plan.

“We have carefully selected the things we believe are achievable within 120 days. We will work diligently to ensure that, at the end of this period, we can check each of them off. I will soon inaugurate a committee focused on achieving these goals,” he stated.

The President-elect stressed his administration’s resolve to uphold constitutional principles of probity and transparency.

“We want to raise accountability to another level. It’s a constitutional obligation for us to ensure that public officeholders account for the trust placed in them,” he said.

“If you run your own private business, you can do as you wish, but when taxpayers place you in an office funded by their contributions, you must be prepared to account for every resource entrusted to you,” he added.

Mahama described the 120-day agenda as a “last chance to get things right,” acknowledging that corruption is a longstanding issue in Ghana and the sub-region.

However, he underscored the urgency to restore public trust in the country’s democratic institutions.

The 120-day agenda serves as a critical first step in delivering on Mahama’s promise of enhanced accountability and governance.