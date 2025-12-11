3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Constitutional Review Committee will submit its final report to him on December 22, 2025.

The Committee, chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh, was mandated to collect nationwide views on possible amendments to Ghana’s constitution. Speaking during a meeting with the National Peace Council at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 10, Mahama said the committee had already shared preliminary findings with him three weeks earlier.

“They met me three weeks ago and made a presentation of some of the findings they were going to make. They are quite interesting. They intend to present the final results on December 22. Once the final report is presented, we will make it known to the rest of the nation,” he said.

The president also addressed growing tensions over the rights of Muslim students in mission schools. He called for strict respect for diversity within faith-based institutions, noting that existing agreements already provide for the accommodation of various religious practices.

Mahama urged school authorities to adhere to the terms of their Memoranda of Understanding to ensure that the rights of all students are upheld.