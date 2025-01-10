7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to establish a National Education Reform Committee to review Ghana’s educational system comprehensively.

The review will encompass all levels of education, from basic to tertiary, to strengthen the country’s educational sector and address its evolving needs.

Speaking at the National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana in Winneba on Thursday, January 9, President Mahama emphasized the importance of reforms to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in Ghana.

“I will set up a planning committee to start working on the National Education Review Conference that I promised. This conference will review our educational system right from kindergarten through the basic to secondary to tertiary to technical, vocational education and identify what the hindrances to quality education are at each level of our educational system.”