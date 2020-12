4 hours ago

The Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Former President John Dramani Mahama , will at 8pm today address the nation on the NDC’s position following the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 polls.

The National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, announced this at a press conference at the party’s headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Already the NDC has rejected the results of the presidential polls , describing it as “flawed and discredited.”