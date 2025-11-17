2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama is set to swear in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice today, Monday, November 17, 2025, after Parliament overwhelmingly endorsed his nomination last week.

163 MPs voted in his favour, with 69 MPs opposing his nomination as Chief Justice.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, nominated on September 23, 2025, was praised by President Mahama for his extensive judicial experience, having served at the High Court, Court of Appeal, and ultimately the Supreme Court. He has been the Acting Chief Justice since April 22, 2025, following the suspension and subsequent removal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

During his vetting on November 10 before the Appointments Committee, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie promised to run an accessible and inclusive administration. He also stressed his commitment to safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and improving justice delivery across the country.