2 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that government will soon establish the 24-Hour Authority, marking a major step toward the full implementation of Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy.

The President made this known on Thursday, January 8, during a visit to the Ghana Publishing Company, where he commended management for already embracing the vision by introducing a two-shift system ahead of the policy’s nationwide rollout.

According to President Mahama, the committee set up to review the 24-hour economy framework has completed its work and is expected to submit its report to Parliament, which will pave the way for the formal creation of the Authority.

“I’m happy to note that the committee has finished its work and it is supposed to go before Parliament to set up the 24-Hour Authority,” he said. “That will open the way for implementation and the registration of all businesses that will be part of the 24-hour economy initiative.”

He explained that the Authority will be responsible for registering participating companies and clearly outlining the incentives and support packages available to them. Businesses that have already taken steps to operate around the clock, such as the Ghana Publishing Company, he noted, will be well placed to benefit.

President Mahama also welcomed the efforts of the sector minister to secure a larger share of government printing contracts for the Ghana Publishing Company, particularly for textbooks and learning materials.

“I’m glad the minister has engaged the Ministers of Education and Finance so that when we start printing textbooks and learning materials, Ghana Publishing will receive a significant portion of that work,” he said, adding that the additional revenue would support the company’s ongoing retooling and expansion.

The President encouraged management to formally enrol in the 24-hour economy programme once the Authority is established, expressing confidence that the initiative will boost productivity, strengthen state-owned enterprises and help drive Ghana’s wider economic transformation.