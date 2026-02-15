9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has called for the full implementation of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), describing it as critical to accelerating intra-African trade.

Speaking at the Accra Reset’s Addis Reckoning forum on the sidelines of the 39th Assembly of the African Union on Sunday, February 15, 2026, President Mahama said longstanding currency conversion requirements continue to hinder trade across the continent and must be addressed through coordinated reform.

He linked payment system reform to the broader Accra Reset agenda, which seeks to dismantle structural dependencies embedded in Africa’s financial architecture.

Questioning current trade practices, the President asked why small businesses in Accra should have to convert local currency into a third-party currency before paying counterparts in other African countries.

“The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System is a thing whose time has come, and with urgency. I should be able to ship my goods to Kenya and get paid in cedis rather than a foreign currency,” he stated.

President Mahama also underscored the importance of strengthening transport infrastructure to support continental integration and ensure the seamless movement of goods and people.

He added that Africa’s economic transformation would generate shared global benefits, noting that the continent’s prosperity ultimately contributes to global prosperity.