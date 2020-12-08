4 hours ago

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to resist any attempt to change what he says is the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people at the close of the 2020 election.

Addressing the media at his Cantonments office in Accra, following delays by the Electoral Commission to declare the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, Mr. Mahama made it clear that the NDC has been elected into office and the victory will not be ceded.

“I have looked at the results we have collated so far and I’m excited and happy with the results collated so far and I’m excited and happy with the results… we won ten regions out of sixteen and the Ghanaian people have expressed their confidence in us.

“We will resist any attempt subvert the will of the people.”

The statement is coming in the wake of the deployment of soldiers to some constituencies, including Techiman, where the NDC has won the seat.

It is also coming in the wake of a reported invitation of President Akufo Addo by the Asntehene to discuss the outcome of the election results, which many pro NPP media houses have called for President Akufo-Addo.

For some reason, the electoral commission has not been announcing figures from collation centers and appears to be angling to declare the elections in one swoop fell without any breakdowns.

The NDC has vowed to resist this outlook by the EC pointing out it is alien to Ghana’s electoral practice and an avenue to steal the vote for the NPP.

President Mahama pointed out that the NDC has won all Awing regions of the country’s electoral map, a thing that usually implies victory for the winsome party.

He also points out that the NDC has won 140 out of the 175 parliamentary seats across the country, another development that usually implies that the party has won the presidential election as well.

However, President Akufo-Addo has refused to concede and allegedly, rather deployed soldiers to some constituencies that the NDC has won, including Sene in Bono East and Techiman to use force to turn round the results.

President Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo Of being a danger to Ghana’s democracy.

“Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic. You will not use the military to try and overturn the results in constituencies that we have won. And so we will resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people,” President Mahama said.

He added, “the right thing must be done, we have collated our results and we thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they have expressed in us,” President Mahama said.

Meanwhile, General Secretary Of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiwdu Nketia, has chastised media houses which have called the presidential election for President Akufo-Addo saying what the likes of TV3 and Metro TV have declared as provisional results do not check with what the NDC and the EC have received.

He decried the fact that the EC which had promised to declare the results within 24 hours has still not declared a thing that has stoked tensions.

He also decried the killing of two people in Techiman over the elections due to NPP violence.