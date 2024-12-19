55 minutes ago

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed confidence in the incoming administration to rebuild the country.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, George Opare Addo assured the President-elect, John Mahama will not disappoint, particularly the Ghanaian youth.

According to him, Mr Mahama does not take the confidence repose in him through the overwhelming votes for granted and will deliver on his promises.

However, Pablo as he is popularly known urged Ghanaians to be patient with the new government, stating the country is in a mess and requires a lot of work to get it back.

“I want to assure the Ghanaian youth that they had faith in President Mahama and voted for him but he will not disappoint them. We’re in a deep mess and it would recover a collaborative effort to get out,” he said.

He assured the incoming administration will hit the ground running and in the first six months, Ghanaians will see results.

“I’ll urge the people to take advantage of the opportunities when it come because I believe that by the end of the four year mandate, the National apprenticeship programme, no fee stress and all the policies we promised would have been implemented,” he added.