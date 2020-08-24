2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has said former President John Dramani Mahama will restore Ghanaian participation in the banking sector in Ghana.

He said it was unfortunate that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration has collapsed local participation in the sector in the name of the cleanup exercise.

His comment comes after the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to feel free to copy the content of the manifesto of the governing party ahead of this year’s elections.

Mr Boadu, who was speaking at the unveiling of the 2020 manifesto document of the NPP on Saturday, August 22 in Cape Coast, said the NDC were waiting for the NPP to launch their document to enable them copy the ideas in it for theirs.

He said: “We have launched our manifesto today. They are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy, they are free to copy.”

He further stated: “This manifesto promises to be an embodiment of progress and prosperity and promises for the Ghanaian people.

But speaking on TV3’S New Day Monday, August 24, the opposition Lawmaker, Sam George, said the NDC will offer a better manifesto document to Ghanaians.

He said “How do you copy a manifesto that is empty? How do you copy a manifesto that does not inspire any hope or any enthusiasm in Ghana? How do you copy a dead document?

He added “Ghanaians are waiting for the NDC’s manifesto where we will speak to the restoring the banking and financial sector jobs.

“Where former President Mahama has said that under his watch we will restore Ghanaian participation in our banking sector”