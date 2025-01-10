8 hours ago

Prominent Ghanaian gospel artist and preacher based in the United States, Sonnie Badu, has delivered a significant prophecy regarding President John Dramani Mahama, asserting that he is destined to take on the role of a pastor.

Sonnie Badu, the founder of Rockhill Church in the USA, indicated that Mahama has accomplished his “comeback mission” and is now poised to begin a new spiritual path.

In a post on Instagram on January 9, he wrote, “Now that His Excellency has fulfilled the comeback mission, there is one more hurdle to overcome; call it a prophecy. His Excellency will soon be ordained as a pastor.

“He might become the first pastor to serve as a president. Congratulations in advance (sic).”

John Dramani Mahama was formally inaugurated as the President of Ghana during a significant ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra on Tuesday, January 7.

A large assembly of Ghanaians, along with esteemed dignitaries and international leaders, convened to observe this momentous occasion, which signified a pivotal chapter in Ghana’s democratic evolution.

The inauguration of Mahama held particular importance as it symbolized a remarkable political resurgence. Having served as president from 2012 to 2017, Mahama faced defeats in the elections of 2016 and 2020