Ghanaian Musician Nero X has given the reasons for his endorsement of former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, he pointed out that Mahama’s 24-hour economy was a deal-breaker for him.

“I’ve travelled around a lot and I’ve seen how other countries operate on a 24-hour economy and I believe it is something that will help Ghanaians. So when Mahama announced the initiative, I knew that he was the man to achieve it,” he said.

Nero X reiterated that his endorsement was not just about the political parties but about who he believed was best equipped to lead the country.

“It is not about being NDC or NPP, it is about Ghana first. If anyone has an idea to improve the country, he is the one we will follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the country gears up for its upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024, NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama will be competing against Vice-President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, New Force Movement leader Nana Kwame Bediako, and Movement for Change leader Alan Kyerematen.