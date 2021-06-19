2 hours ago

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has successfully given birth to triplets.

This brings her total number of children to four having already given birth to a son.

The lawyer was seen in picture with Mr Mahama and his wife together with the newly born babies, as the former first family paid a visit to the postpartum mother and congratulated her for a successful delivery.

Joyce Bawa is married to Hudu Mogtari, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

A member of the National Democratic Congress., she has served on campaign teams and committees within the party over the years including serving as a member of the 30-member legal team of the party.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who served as Deputy Minister of Transport in the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

She is an experienced mediator and has done this on several occasions both locally and internationally.