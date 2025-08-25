39 minutes ago

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has issued a strong warning to President John Dramani Mahama over alleged corrupt practices by elements within the government’s anti-galamsey task force.

Yamin says recent developments point to extortion and intimidation rather than a genuine fight against illegal mining.

Bonteso Clash

The latest controversy follows a violent confrontation in Bonteso in the Ashanti Region, where several residents were injured and the community’s assembly member was arrested during an anti-galamsey raid.

Yamin, who visited the town alongside NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande, described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and accused the task force of misconduct.

“What happened here was not about fighting illegal mining. It was about extorting money and creating problems for hardworking Ghanaians,” Joseph Yamin told residents, chiefs, and security officials in a tense community meeting.

He called on President Mahama to immediately halt the task force’s operations and instruct the Inspector-General of Police and the Interior Minister to withdraw operatives from the field.

Accusations of Extortion

He questioned the methods of the task force, alleging that operatives often bypass due process in favor of bribery.

“Are we saying every miner in Ghana is breaking the law? Do they even bother checking permits, or is it just about strong-arming people for cash?” he asked.

The NDC National Organizer argued that the fight against illegal mining should focus on education, regulation, and dialogue rather than what he described as “heavy-handed intimidation.”

He warned that unless the strategy changes, “some people will get rich while the real problems remain unsolved.”

Rogue Task Forces And Alleged Political Links

Joseph Yamin’s concerns come amid broader allegations that rogue taskforces—sometimes disguised as official anti-galamsey teams—are invading legitimate mining concessions in Ashanti and Western regions.

Some small-scale miners have accused national executives of the NDC including Yamin of being behind these unauthorized raids.

According to miner spokesperson Andrew Abban, armed groups in military uniforms have attacked mining sites in Sekondi, Bekwai, Offinso, and Prestea, subjecting operators to harassment and extortion.

Andrew Abban alleged that the names of NDC executives, including Joseph Yamin and third Vice-Chairperson Yakubu Abanga, were invoked by the rogue elements to demand money.

Both Joseph Yamin and Yakubu Abanga have vehemently denied any involvement, describing the claims as “character assassination.” They have been referred to EOCO but nothing had been heard about it.

Joseph Yamin clarified: “For the record, I am not part of any galamsey taskforce. If there is any group using my name, they are operating illegally and must be resisted.

Yakubu Abanga added that he had “absolutely no hand” in such activities and challenged accusers to provide evidence.

Rising Tensions In Galamsey War

The controversy further complicates President Mahama’s renewed pledge to lead a “ruthless and relentless” crackdown on illegal mining following the Adansi Akrofuom helicopter crash that killed eight top government officials earlier this month, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa recently announced that Mahama would personally spearhead an unprecedented phase in the anti-galamsey campaign, describing illegal mining as “an existential threat” to Ghana’s future.

However, the Bonteso clashes and allegations of corruption within task forces raise doubts about whether the campaign is being conducted fairly and transparently.

Civil society groups and mining communities have warned that human rights abuses, extortion, and intimidation risk undermining the fight against galamsey.

Call for Accountability

However, as tensions escalate, miners demand that the government rein in rogue operatives and institute transparent mechanisms to regulate small-scale mining.

Chiefs and residents in mining communities are also calling for dialogue, fearing further violence if heavy-handed operations continue unchecked.

For now, Joseph Yamin’s explosive allegations have placed the government’s anti-galamsey task force under intense scrutiny, with questions mounting over whether the fight against illegal mining is truly about protecting the environment—or lining the pockets of corrupt operatives.