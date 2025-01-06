2 hours ago

Joe Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, criticized John Dramani Mahama's recent statement endorsing Alban Bagbin for the Speakership of the 9th Parliament, suggesting it implied that Parliament is an extension of the executive branch.

Mahama's statement, issued on January 5, 2025, indicated that the President-elect had instructed his Members of Parliament to nominate Bagbin, citing his experience as essential for strengthening Parliament.

However, Osei-Owusu argued that this portrayal wrongly suggested that the President was directly deciding the Speakership, undermining Parliament's independence as a separate arm of government.

He stressed that while the President may influence the selection of the Speaker, it should not appear as though the President is making the decision.

Osei-Owusu deemed this communication inappropriate and argued that it gives a misleading impression of Parliament’s autonomy.

In response, Bagbin expressed gratitude for Mahama’s endorsement and the support of the NDC leadership for his second term as Speaker.