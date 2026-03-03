8 hours ago

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament and member of the Health Committee, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has mounted a sharp critique of President John Mahama’s 2026 State of the Nation Address, arguing that the President’s own words reveal a troubling admission about the country’s economic condition.

In his address to Parliament, President Mahama urged Ghanaians to “fasten their seatbelts” as his administration continues to implement economic reforms aimed at stabilising and transforming the economy. The President assured citizens that while structural adjustments may come with short-term discomfort, they are necessary steps toward long-term growth and national renewal. He reiterated the government’s commitment to job creation, fiscal discipline, energy sector reforms, and the operationalisation of the much-touted 24-hour economy policy.

However, Dr Agyemang contends that the metaphor of fastening seatbelts sends a very different message to citizens already grappling with economic pressure.

“When a President tells citizens to fasten their seatbelts, it suggests we are in turbulent times, not stability. Rising unemployment, cocoa price cuts, rapid ECG credit depletion, traders protesting the 20 per cent VAT, and persistent hardship show that after one year in office, the NDC has yet to deliver real relief to Ghanaians,” he stated.

According to the MP, leadership communication is often revealing, and in this case, the imagery of turbulence reflects the lived reality of many households and businesses across the country. He argues that while the President projected optimism about economic recovery and structural reforms, the everyday experiences of Ghanaians tell a more sobering story.

Dr Agyemang pointed to growing frustration among cocoa farmers over price adjustments, mounting complaints from electricity consumers about the rapid and unexplained depletion of prepaid ECG credits, and persistent concerns about the reliability of power supply. The recent directive from the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition ordering investigations into widespread prepaid credit complaints, coupled with reports of flickering lights across various communities, has further heightened public anxiety about the stability of the power sector.

For the Abuakwa South legislator, these developments raise questions about the practicality of ambitious policy pronouncements. He maintains that a 24-hour economy cannot thrive in an environment where businesses and households remain uncertain about consistent power delivery and rising operational costs.

Beyond the energy sector, Dr Agyemang referenced protests by sections of the trading community over the implementation of the 20 percent VAT policy, describing them as evidence of mounting strain within the informal and small-scale business sector. He insists that while reform may require difficult choices, such policies must be accompanied by visible relief measures that cushion citizens from immediate shocks.

The MP further argued that unemployment remains a pressing concern, particularly among the youth, and that assurances of job creation must translate into tangible opportunities that citizens can identify and access. In his view, optimism expressed in Parliament must be matched by measurable improvements in living standards outside it.

While acknowledging that economic recovery is not instantaneous, Dr Agyemang stressed that governance must be grounded in results rather than projections. He maintained that citizens are less interested in metaphors and more concerned with concrete improvements in their daily lives.

“When the President tells the nation to fasten their seatbelts, Ghanaians understand what that means. It means the turbulence is real. The question is whether this administration can move beyond rhetoric and deliver the stability and relief the people were promised,” he noted.