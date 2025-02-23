4 days ago

A major sports development blueprint announced by former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as part of his sports development agenda if he was elected President, has been copied by the Mahama administration.

Bawumia, delivering his first major policy address in February 2024 in Accra, following his election as NPP Flagbearer for the 2024 Elections, announced that his government would establish the Ghana School Sports Secretariat, as a statutory authority under the ministry responsible for sports, to drive the grassroot development of sports through the schools.

Dr. Bawumia demonstrated his commitment to this vision by enshrining it in the NPP's 2024 Manifesto, which was launched in Takoradi in August 2024, among his major sports policies.

We will establish the Ghana School Sports Secretariat, which will operate as an agency under the Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with stakeholders such as the Ghana Education Service (GES) and various sports federations, " Dr. Bawumia stressed at the launch of the NPP 2024 Manifesto in Takoradi.

However, the NDC has now taken up the idea, following an announcement by Mahama's Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

At the launch of the maiden Amateur Boxing League on Friday, February 21, Kofi Adams surprisingly announced the government would be establishing a government agency to drive school sports development, exactly as Dr. Bawumia envisioned.

Interestingly, the establishment of an agency for school sports development was not part of the NDC's vision for sports in their 2024 Manifesto.