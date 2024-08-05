2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru emerged as the hero for Anderlecht, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The Black Stars star entered the match in the 74th minute, replacing Mario Stroeykens, and made an immediate impact by scoring the decisive goal just five minutes later.

The game was tightly contested, with both teams finding the net in the first half. Anderlecht initially took the lead through an own goal by Senne Lammens, but Antwerp quickly responded with an equalizer from Gyrano Kerk before halftime.

Ashimeru's introduction in the second half proved pivotal.

His 79th-minute strike not only secured all three points for Anderlecht but also underscored his ability to change the game's dynamic.

The Ghanaian midfielder's timely goal will undoubtedly boost his confidence and is a promising sign for the rest of the season.