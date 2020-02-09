14 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Warris continued from where he left off in mid-week against Toulouse where he scored his first goal since moving in January.

The Ghanaian joined Strasbourg from FC Porto where he had been ostracized from the first team.

Strasbourg beat Stade Reims by three goals to nil at their home grounds.

Waris scored his second goal for his new side after Strasbourg beat Stade de Reims at the Stade de la Meinau.

Alexander Djiku opened the scores for the home side in the 5oth minute of the game after he connected with Mitrovic's pass to make it one nil for the home side.

Majeed Waris added the second in the 82nd minute after Ajorque threaded a fine pass to the Ghanaian striker who slotted home.

Kenny Lala made sure of the results by converting from the spot deep into injury time to make it three nil.