1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris made his presence felt last night for his new side Fc Strasbourg in their French Ligue 1 game.

He climbed off the bench to score what proved to be the winner for his side in their game on Wednesday night against Toulouse.

The on loan Fc Porto striker was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute and just two minutes after coming on scored the winner for Strasbourg.

Warris was a second half substitute for Jeanricner Bellegarde and has now scored his first goal for his new club since joining in January.

The 28 year old Ghanaian joined Strasbourg from FC Porto in January after being frozen out at the Portuguese club.