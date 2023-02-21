1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has narrated how he got a Nigerian man scamming in his name arrested.

In an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the actor indicated that a young woman approached him in America, insinuating that she had been chatting with him, but he insisted that he wasn't the one.

According to the woman, Majid had requested $5000 from her to bury his mother, which she was going to send.

“I arrested a guy in 2014 when my mum passed. There was a program we were at and she walked up to me and said, I am talking to you right now, and I, like, am not on Facebook.

“She shows me conversations of she and I, and in the conversation, I am asking her for money to bury my mother, and she is about to send $5000,” he said.

The actor added that he advised the woman to keep talking to the scammer while he got in touch with his friend who coordinated with the police to plan an arrest.

Majid said that despite telling the woman to ask the man to meet the person who was supposed to give him the money, the con artist sent someone else.

“So I tell her, don't stop talking to the guy, keep talking to the guy. So I tell her, "Mawuli, Gambino." I deal with him, give him the information, and direct the girl on what to do that we are sending the money, but somebody is leaving Accra, so meet him quickly for the money.

“So my friend Mawuli here got the police, and they went to Osu. The guy sent somebody to come, they got there, and they got the guy. I was in America all this while,” he added.

Majid said that after arranging and organizing the capture of the Nigerian con artist, they had managed to apprehend the young guy who had been sent by the fraudster, and after two slaps he took the police to the Nigerian.

“They apprehend the man and he refuses, so they slap him one, two, and now he leads them all the way to the Nigerian man, and they are scamming people in my name,” he shared.