Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told investors that the government is unwaveringly committed to employing resilient and dynamic measures for economic recovery.

Speaking at the 3rd Ghana Investments and Opportunities Summit in London on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, he said major fiscal and monetary interventions have been rolled out to that effect.

“The government is unwaveringly committed in employing resilient and dynamic measures that are distinctive to economic recovery to proffer investments to the people of Ghana”.

“Major fiscal and monetary interventions have been rolled out. This includes the introduction of the ‘Gold for Oil’ programme to address the balance of payment crisis”, he explained.

He added “we are living in extraordinary times. Over the past two years, inflation has surged. Its rise has been large, sudden, and global. In many parts of the world, it is now at levels unseen for generations. Meanwhile, financial systems have come under strain. For the first time in recent decades, we have seen high inflation and financial stress emerging in tandem.

“The world as we are all aware continues to face difficult moments caused by several factors, including climate change, disruptions in the supply chain of manufacturing goods as a result of the pandemic, among others.”

He further elaborated that “these issues as projected by the World Bank are sinking some developed and developing countries into recession. Just when the world was recovering from the ravages of Covid-19 pandemic, which came to shake the foundation of the world’s economy, causing it to a standstill through its devastating effects, resulting in the fall of Global Gross Doestic Product by over 78%, war also broke out between Russia and Ukraine. Its consequence has not only affected the two countries but also extended to other parts of the world, including Ghana.

“We have been hit by mainly three major external forces. The Covid-19 pandemic hit our capacity to access fundamental goods, and the response put a burden on public finances. The war between Russia and Ukraine hit fertilizer and grain prices, among others, and increased the prices of commodities back home. And the US Federal Reserve’s move to hike interest rate severely hit our capacity to borrow and repay debt in the international market.”