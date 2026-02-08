2 days ago

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has mounted strong pressure on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to nullify its recent Ayawaso East parliamentary primary, citing serious allegations of inducement and electoral misconduct that it says threaten the integrity of the party’s internal democracy.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, and endorsed by Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mahama Ayariga, the caucus said it was deeply troubled by reports widely shared in the public domain suggesting that delegates were improperly influenced during the primary.

The caucus described the alleged actions as a sharp departure from the NDC’s professed commitment to political renewal and ethical leadership. According to the statement, the position was reached after broad consultations involving both the core leadership and an extended group of parliamentary members.

“The reported conduct, if left unaddressed, risks eroding public trust in the party’s internal electoral systems,” the caucus warned, arguing that decisive action is needed to protect the credibility of the NDC ahead of the upcoming Ayawaso East by-election.

As a result, the Majority Caucus formally appealed to the party’s Functional Executive Committee to cancel the disputed primary and organise a fresh contest under stricter oversight. It further called for tough punitive measures, insisting that any aspirant found to have breached party rules should be disqualified from taking part in a rerun.

The controversy surrounding the primary intensified after claims emerged that one of the aspirants, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly distributed items including 32-inch television sets and boiled eggs to delegates during the voting exercise. While supporters of the candidate have downplayed the claims, critics within the party argue that the gestures may have unduly shaped voter behaviour.

Beyond the NDC, the matter has attracted national attention. The Office of the Special Prosecutor has confirmed that it is examining allegations of vote buying involving both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), signalling a broader probe into inducement practices across Ghana’s political landscape.

In response to the growing backlash, the NDC’s national leadership has set up a three-member investigative committee to probe the Ayawaso East primary and propose reforms aimed at curbing inducement in future internal elections. The committee is expected to submit its findings by February 10, 2026.

As pressure mounts from within Parliament and the wider public, the party now faces a critical test of how it balances internal accountability with the urgency of preparing for the impending by-election.