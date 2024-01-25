9 hours ago

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the inclusion of Andre Ayew in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ayew captained the team, which suffered an early exit from the continental tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ghana's disappointment at AFCON 2023 includes a failure to qualify for the knockout stage, marking the second consecutive early elimination for the Black Stars.

The team finished third in Group B, trailing behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

In an interview with Angel FM, Mensah Bonsu shared his opinion that blaming the coach alone is not the solution and pointed out deficiencies in some players, including Andre Ayew.

“Constant peeling off coaches is not going to help us. Some of the players were deficient. Between the Ayew brothers, I had hope in Jordan than Andre because he’s played his part.

If we are to be truthful to ourselves, he no longer fits into the team, why don’t address the issue at hand? You force the player on the coach and you don’t want to blame the player, rather, you blame the coach"

'To me, Andre Ayew has been a fantastic player just like his father was but at the moment, he is spend force” he said.

He questioned the decision to force certain players onto the coach and suggested addressing the issue of player selection.

Mensah Bonsu specifically mentioned having more hope in Jordan Ayew than Andre Ayew, stating that the latter no longer fits into the team and describing him as a "spent force."

Despite acknowledging Andre Ayew's past contributions, he emphasized the need for a truthful assessment of the current situation.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in March during the FIFA international break, with a friendly match against World Champions Argentina in Beijing, China.